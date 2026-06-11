What ethanol-blended fuel means for your car and mileage

Efficiency concerns

Survey shows drop in fuel efficiency, increase in repairs

A survey by LocalCircles found that vehicles using blended fuels have seen a significant drop in fuel efficiency. Half of the 24,710 respondents said their fuel efficiency had dropped in the last nine months, with some reporting a decrease of up to 20%. The survey also found that about one-third of car owners who bought their vehicle before 2022 experienced unusual wear and tear or need for repair in this period.