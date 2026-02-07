Rare German supercar with Mercedes engine is up for grabs

A rare gem from the world of supercars, the 1991 Isdera Imperator 108i Series 2, is set to go under the hammer at RM Sotheby's auction in Miami on February 27. The car, which was manufactured in limited numbers by German automaker Isdera over a period of nine years, features a mid-mounted Mercedes-Benz V8 engine. It is one of only 30 Imperators ever made and boasts an impressive performance profile for its time.

Company history Isdera's history Founded in 1982 by Eberhard Schulz, a former Porsche designer, Isdera has always been known for its unique approach to car design. Schulz had previously worked on the Mercedes-Benz CW311 concept at B+B, a design firm where he moved after leaving Porsche. The CW311 was intended as a successor to the iconic 300SL and was later approved by Mercedes to use their logo.

Design evolution Imperator 108i and its significance The Imperator 108i was Schulz's answer to the CW311, albeit under his own brand. The car retained the sleek wedge shape of its predecessor but ditched the Mercedes badge for good. It was powered by a mid-mounted Mercedes-Benz V8 engine and came with a tubular steel spaceframe covered in aerodynamic fiberglass bodywork. This particular model is one of the later Series 2 variants, with only 30 Imperators built over nine years.

Advertisement

Performance Design and performance The Imperator 108i is a sight to behold with its stubby front end, gullwing doors, and pop-up headlights. The car also features deep vents on the front fenders, unique aerodisc wheels, and twin side-exit exhausts just ahead of the rear wheels. It is powered by a Mercedes-Benz M119 32-valve 5.0-liter V8 engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The output is around 300hp with an impressive top speed of 282km/h.

Advertisement