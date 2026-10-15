Jaguar drops all gasoline cars for electric only lineup
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Jaguar just announced it's dropping all gasoline cars and switching to an electric-only lineup.
The brand wants a fresh start in the luxury market, with Managing Director Rawdon Glover calling its old approach "It wasn't sustainable for us to continue as we were." and saying a big change was needed for Jaguar to survive.
Jaguar retires classic models for EVs
Classic models like the XE, XF, XJ sedans, and F-Type sports car are being retired.
Jaguar's focus now is on high-end electric rides (think the upcoming Type 01 grand tourer) with exclusive designs and premium prices aimed at wealthier buyers.