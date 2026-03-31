Jaguar electric 4-door GT to debut globally in September

Jaguar is set to reinvent itself with a new all-electric four-door grand tourer. The upcoming model has been developed with the feel and character of some of Jaguar's most iconic cars in mind. Engineers at the British automaker spent time driving models like the E-type, XJS, and XJ Series I in 2023 to understand what makes a true Jaguar from a driver's perspective.

Dual personality Performance with refinement will be the focus The essence of a Jaguar, as per the company, is a dual personality: performance with refinement. This balance is what the upcoming GT hopes to replicate in an all-electric form. The car will deliver strong acceleration and driver engagement while providing the composure and comfort expected from a luxury sedan. It will be at the core of Jaguar's future lineup, showcasing a dramatic shift in design and engineering.

Design elements Design will be in line with classic models Even though it's an EV, the new model will retain classic proportions such as a long bonnet and low roofline. These design cues are meant to reflect the brand's heritage, not current electric vehicle trends. Under the skin, the GT promises serious performance with an in-house tri-motor setup producing over 1,000hp and 1,300Nm of torque.

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Performance features The model will have advanced torque vectoring and air suspension The tri-motor setup of the Jaguar electric GT will be backed by advanced torque vectoring that can react in milliseconds. It will also have a sophisticated chassis setup with air suspension and active dampers for sharp handling and a plush ride. The inspiration from older models is more than just nostalgia; it helps define key attributes like long-distance comfort, effortless power delivery, and an intimate yet luxurious cabin experience.

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