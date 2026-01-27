Jaguar will only make electric cars in the future

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has quashed rumors of a hybrid powertrain option for its upcoming Jaguar Type 00. The news comes after a report suggested that JLR had asked engineers to develop a petrol-engined system for the new Jaguar GT. However, speaking to Autocar UK, a senior source within the company dismissed these claims as "rubbish."

EV focus JLR's commitment to electric future The Sunday Times report had claimed that JLR was considering a petrol option for the new Jaguar GT, which is set to be unveiled this summer. The move was allegedly due to concerns over reintroducing the brand with an all-electric lineup amid declining EV sales, particularly in the premium segment. However, a senior source told Autocar that these claims were false and that Jaguar will stick to its plan of becoming an EV-only brand.

Brand transformation Official stance on electric-only transformation A JLR spokesperson also reiterated the company's commitment to its electric-only transformation for Jaguar. The spokesperson said, "Our plans to reinvent Jaguar as an electric-only luxury automotive brand are unchanged." They further added that last month's prototype passenger rides received overwhelmingly positive reactions from global media, and expressed excitement about unveiling the first new electric Jaguar later this year.

