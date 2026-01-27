Jaguar will only make electric cars in the future
What's the story
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has quashed rumors of a hybrid powertrain option for its upcoming Jaguar Type 00. The news comes after a report suggested that JLR had asked engineers to develop a petrol-engined system for the new Jaguar GT. However, speaking to Autocar UK, a senior source within the company dismissed these claims as "rubbish."
EV focus
JLR's commitment to electric future
The Sunday Times report had claimed that JLR was considering a petrol option for the new Jaguar GT, which is set to be unveiled this summer. The move was allegedly due to concerns over reintroducing the brand with an all-electric lineup amid declining EV sales, particularly in the premium segment. However, a senior source told Autocar that these claims were false and that Jaguar will stick to its plan of becoming an EV-only brand.
Brand transformation
Official stance on electric-only transformation
A JLR spokesperson also reiterated the company's commitment to its electric-only transformation for Jaguar. The spokesperson said, "Our plans to reinvent Jaguar as an electric-only luxury automotive brand are unchanged." They further added that last month's prototype passenger rides received overwhelmingly positive reactions from global media, and expressed excitement about unveiling the first new electric Jaguar later this year.
Upcoming models
Future EV lineup and recent experiences
Jaguar's first luxury EV, the Type 00 production car, was recently experienced by Autocar during a passenger ride at the company's Gaydon headquarters. The publication described it as "the best-riding car ever." By the end of 2027, this GT will be joined by a saloon and an SUV in Jaguar's luxury EV lineup.