Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 hybrids for DC-DC converter fault
Jaguar Land Rover is recalling about 170,000 hybrid cars in North America because of a glitch that could suddenly cut power while driving.
The issue comes from a faulty microchip in the DC-DC converter, which can trigger a "Stop Safely Electrical Fault Detected" warning.
If drivers ignore this alert, the car might shift into neutral and stop unexpectedly, which is definitely not ideal on the road.
Covers 2019 to 2024 hybrid models
The recall covers hybrid models from 2019 to 2024, including popular ones like the Range Rover and Jaguar I-Pace.
JLR first spotted the problem back in September 2024, but didn't see it as urgent until US safety officials pushed for action this April.
Nearly 6,000 converters have already been replaced, but thankfully there haven't been any crashes or injuries so far.
JLR says it is working on a fix and will share more details soon.