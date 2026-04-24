Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 hybrids for DC-DC converter fault

Covers 2019 to 2024 hybrid models

The recall covers hybrid models from 2019 to 2024, including popular ones like the Range Rover and Jaguar I-Pace.

JLR first spotted the problem back in September 2024, but didn't see it as urgent until US safety officials pushed for action this April.

Nearly 6,000 converters have already been replaced, but thankfully there haven't been any crashes or injuries so far.

JLR says it is working on a fix and will share more details soon.