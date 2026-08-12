This is how Jaguar's Type 01 EV looks like inside
What's the story
Jaguar has unveiled the interior of its upcoming electric vehicle, the Type 01. The production-ready cabin features a minimalist design that deviates from Jaguar's traditional style. Instead of wood and chrome accents, the Type 01 focuses on flowing surfaces and digital interfaces. A full-length spine runs from the dashboard to rear seats, dividing the interior into four individual seating areas for a distinct four-seat configuration.
Design philosophy
Cabin takes inspiration from travertine stone and woven textiles
The design of the Type 01 emphasizes its longitudinal proportions, unlike the conventional horizontal layout seen in many modern vehicles.
Brass-inspired finishes are used on the central spine and upper door sections, with Jaguar's leaper emblem integrated into the trim.
The cabin also takes inspiration from materials like travertine stone and woven textiles for a premium feel.
Tech integration
The car has a compact central touchscreen
The Type 01 comes with a large digital instrument display for the driver, while the central touchscreen is relatively compact.
It blends into the dashboard architecture instead of being an intrusive screen.
A camera-based digital ClearSight rear-view display has been placed at the base of the windscreen, giving a central rearward view aligned with exterior mirrors' height.
Hidden storage areas and concealed tech elements are also part of this innovative interior design.
Ergonomic design
Sculpted seats reinforce the cabin's restrained aesthetic
The steering wheel of the Type 01 features a two-spoke design with haptic-touch controls, while conventional column stalks remain visible.
Jaguar has designed the cabin with a low seating position to create what it calls a GT driving position.
The sculpted front and rear seats have a simplified design with minimal pleats or decorative detailing, reinforcing the cabin's restrained aesthetic.