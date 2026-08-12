Jaguar teases Type 01 interior ahead of New York debut
Jaguar just gave us a sneak peek at the inside of its all-electric Type 01, set to make its global debut in New York on October 6, 2026.
The cabin ditches old-school clutter for a sleek, minimalist look with smooth surfaces and digital controls.
A central spine runs from front to back, creating four separate seats, definitely not your average EV setup.
Type 01 interior combines luxury materials
Inside, you'll spot brass-inspired accents, travertine stone details, and woven fabrics for a modern-luxe feel.
There's a compact touchscreen blended into the dash and a camera-based rearview display for better visibility.
Low-slung seats and a two-spoke steering wheel with haptic controls aim to amp up the sporty GT vibe.
Hidden storage spots and Jaguar's leaper logo tucked into the trim add some thoughtful touches too.