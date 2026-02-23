Jawa 42 now available in fresh Ivory color: Check details
Jawa just dropped a fresh Ivory color for its 42 motorcycle, with several reports listing the price as ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), though at least one source lists it as ₹1,84,950 and says this places it a step below the costliest variants.
The pastel shade covers everything from the fenders to the tank, giving it a clean, classic vibe.
What about the engine and performance?
Under the hood, you get a 294.72cc liquid-cooled engine pushing out 27.32hp and 26.84Nm of torque—plenty for city rides and weekend escapes.
There's a six-speed gearbox with assist-slipper clutch for smoother shifts, plus dual disk brakes with dual-channel ABS and a digital console to keep things modern.
Comprehensive warranty and service network
Jawa Yezdi notes a service presence through over 450 outlets across India.
