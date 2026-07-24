Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition debuts in India at ₹36L

The Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition comes with unique design elements such as Gloss Black 18-inch alloy wheels, an all-black cabin with Mayan Gold accents, and contrast detailing.

The price for this exclusive model starts at ₹36.05 lakh.

Customers can also customize their vehicles with specially curated 85th Anniversary AXS Packages that include carpet floor mats, an anniversary decal kit, ambient lighting, and Sky Lounge sunroof illumination.