Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition debuts in India at ₹36L
What's the story
Jeep has launched the Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition in India, a special collector's item to celebrate its 85-year legacy. The exclusive model is based on the premium Overland trim and features unique design elements, superior craftsmanship, and advanced technology. Only 85 units will be made available in India. Jeep has played a major role in defining the premium SUV segment in the country with models like Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee.
Unique design
Price starts at ₹36.05 lakh
The Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition comes with unique design elements such as Gloss Black 18-inch alloy wheels, an all-black cabin with Mayan Gold accents, and contrast detailing.
The price for this exclusive model starts at ₹36.05 lakh.
Customers can also customize their vehicles with specially curated 85th Anniversary AXS Packages that include carpet floor mats, an anniversary decal kit, ambient lighting, and Sky Lounge sunroof illumination.
Tech upgrade
CARA AI voice assistant
Jeep is also debuting CARA AI on the Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition as an additional feature for customers
CARA AI is Stellantis's voice assistant that lets you interact with your vehicle naturally.
It can help with navigation, reminders, weather updates, calls, music, general questions, and certain vehicle functions using voice commands in 52 languages, including major Indian languages.