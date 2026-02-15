Jeep Meridian to get a limited-run Track Edition in India

Jeep India has teased the upcoming Meridian Track Edition, a special variant of its popular SUV. The new model will sit alongside the standard variants and the existing Trail Edition in Jeep 's lineup. The company had previously launched a similar Track Edition for the Compass, and it seems like they are taking a similar approach with the Meridian.

Design The SUV will get cosmetic upgrades The Meridian Track Edition is expected to get a host of cosmetic upgrades. These could include a new bonnet decal, piano black accents on the grille and other exterior elements, special edition badging, and possibly a new finish for the 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior of the SUV may also get new upholstery themes, contrast accents, and edition-specific detailing to set it apart from regular trims.

Performance No changes are expected under the hood Despite the cosmetic upgrades, no mechanical changes are expected on the Meridian Track Edition. It will continue to be powered by the same 2.0-liter diesel engine that churns out 168hp and 350Nm of torque. The powertrain will be offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations, with a choice between a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

