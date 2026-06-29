Jeep plans 3 SUVs by 2030, Wrangler exits Europe 2026
Jeep's got big plans for Europe: three new SUVs are on the way by 2030. Two will be B-segment models, and there's a midsize SUV coming too, made with Dongfeng.
This news follows Jeep's decision to pull the Wrangler from Europe by the end of 2026 because of stricter safety and emissions rules.
The all-electric Recon will step in as its replacement in early 2027.
Jeep STLA B-SUVs and Dongfeng midsize
The two B-segment SUVs (nicknamed "B-SUV Compact" and "B-SUV Large") will be a bit longer than the current Avenger, built on Stellantis's flexible STLA platform, so you can expect hybrid, gas, or electric versions.
Jeep hinted one could bring back the Renegade name.
The midsize SUV with Dongfeng is set to show off Jeep's signature design and off-road skills, with production confirmed in China as part of their global push.
All three will keep that classic rugged Jeep vibe and offer all-wheel drive options.