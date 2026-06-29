Jeep plans 3 SUVs by 2030, Wrangler exits Europe 2026 Auto Jun 29, 2026

Jeep's got big plans for Europe: three new SUVs are on the way by 2030. Two will be B-segment models, and there's a midsize SUV coming too, made with Dongfeng.

This news follows Jeep's decision to pull the Wrangler from Europe by the end of 2026 because of stricter safety and emissions rules.

The all-electric Recon will step in as its replacement in early 2027.