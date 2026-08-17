Jeep's new Compass special edition costs ₹26.7L
What's the story
To celebrate its global 85th anniversary, Jeep has launched the Compass 85th Anniversary Edition in India at ₹26.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is limited to just 85 units and comes with exclusive exterior and interior styling elements. It also packs additional safety and personalization features, making it a more premium variant of the mid-size SUV.
Design details
The SUV features a cabin with an all-black theme
The Compass 85th Anniversary Edition features gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels, anniversary-themed detailing, and commemorative elements on the outside.
The cabin gets an all-black theme with Mayan Gold accents and contrast detailing.
Jeep is also offering a range of accessories through its 85th Anniversary AXS Personalisation Packages, including ambient lighting, sunroof illumination, and a digital inside rear-view mirror with front and rear dashcams.
Performance
Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition can be booked online
The special edition of the Compass retains its existing capability and powertrain.
This means that while it comes with exclusive design elements and additional features, it doesn't compromise on performance or driving experience.
The Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition is available for booking through authorized Jeep dealerships and the official Jeep India website.