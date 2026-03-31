Jeep Cherokee Upland, Recon Overwatch break cover as stylish concepts
What's the story
Jeep has unveiled two new concepts based on its latest models, the 2026 Cherokee and 2026 Recon EV. The reveal was made at the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. The first one is called the Cherokee Upland concept which is a more adventurous version of the car that debuted with a new generation for the 2026 model year.
Design
Cherokee Upland flaunts unique front fascia and roof rack system
The Cherokee Upland concept features a unique front fascia, with a black panel under the headlights and grille. It also has an upgraded bumper with integrated tow hooks for better approach angles. The rear end gets tow hooks too, while a unique roof rack system sits on top. The vehicle rides on new 18-inch wheels shod in 32-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires.
Future prospects
Upland likely previews the Cherokee's Trailhawk trim
The changes made to the Cherokee Upland concept are production-ready, hinting at its potential as a future model. The 2026 Cherokee arrived without an off-road-focused Trailhawk version, and this Upland likely previews the model that will fill that gap. The image files sent by Jeep were labeled "Jeep KM Trailhawk," further supporting this theory.
EV upgrade
Recon Overwatch comes with 34-inch all-terrain tires
The second concept, the Recon Overwatch, is an upgraded version of Jeep's new electric alternative to the Wrangler. It features a two-inch lift kit and rides on massive 34-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires mounted on stylish 18-inch beadlock wheels. The doors have been removed for an open-air experience while carbon fiber has been used in some areas such as wider fender flares and door jam covers.
Added features
The concept also features custom steel rock rails
The Recon Overwatch concept also comes with custom steel rock rails and underbody skid plates to protect the powertrain. It has unique "trail-spec" sideview mirrors and aftermarket crossbars on the roof to hold a basket for extra gear. Inside, the seats and steering wheel are reupholstered in green while heavy-duty all-weather floor mats have been added due to lack of doors/windows.