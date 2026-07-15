Limited-run Jeep Wrangler Laredo is a homage to Texas
What's the story
Jeep has unveiled a special-edition Wrangler Laredo as part of its year-long 85th anniversary celebration. The retro-modern vehicle comes with a tan soft top and enhanced off-roading gear. The Laredo trim will cost an additional $1,995 on top of the standard price of a Wrangler Willys in the US with the Xtreme 35 package.
Design inspiration
Laredo trim returns after decades
The new Wrangler Laredo pays homage to a Texas border town along the Rio Grande.
The nameplate first appeared in the early 1980s as a premium trim on off-road-focused CJ-5 models.
It was offered with the replacement of CJ by Wrangler, but it's been decades since we last saw this nameplate on a modern-day Jeep model.
Looks
Unique graphics and premium leather upholstery
The 2027 Wrangler Laredo sports large, retro-inspired graphics along the hood's contour.
Bronze accents including tow hooks and badging are also featured.
The cabin is equally stylish with cowboy hats on air vent covers, bison brown nappa leather seats with Mayan Gold stitching, a custom badge on the center console, and a plaque showing a map of Laredo, Texas on rear swing gate.
Engine specs
It packs a powerful V6 engine
The Wrangler Laredo is built on the Willys platform and packs a 285hp, 3.6-liter V6 engine.
It also comes with the Xtreme 35 package that upgrades to bronze 17-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires, performance brakes, wheel flare extensions, and a higher rear axle ratio.
The limited-edition trim will be available for two-door or four-door versions of the 2027 Wranglers later this month.