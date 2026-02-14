Jeep Wrangler Willys 392 is a retro-looking V8 off-roader

Jeep has unveiled the latest addition to its "Twelve 4 Twelve" program, the 2026 Wrangler Willys 392. This special edition is a V8 off-roader that pays homage to the brand's rich heritage. The car features retro "Willys" graphics on the hood and comes equipped with a host of off-road gear like 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires.

Design elements The SUV features retro 'Willys's graphics on the hood The Willys 392 edition is designed to capture "the soul of the original Willys." It features a "Willys" decal on the hood in a blocky font reminiscent of military vehicles. The tailgate also sports a retro "4 Wheel Drive" graphic, giving it an old-school touch. However, these design elements are blended with modern amenities for today's drivers.

Performance specs It is backed by a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine The Willys 392 is powered by a massive 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine that produces an impressive 470hp and torque of up to 637Nm. The powertrain's roar can be heard through a two-mode exhaust system. Along with this, the SUV comes with several off-road features like an electronic locking rear differential, full-time transfer case, heavy-duty solid front and full-float rear axles (Dana 44) and more.

Off-road features The SUV comes with beadlock-capable wheels The Willys 392 is fitted with 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires on beadlock-capable wheels, providing a ground clearance of 11.1-inch. It also comes with a cold air intake with water separator, steel bumpers at the front and rear, as well as rock rails along the sides for added protection during off-road adventures.

