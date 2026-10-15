Jelle Verstaen sets 437km range record on Zero DS
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Belgian rider Jelle Verstaen made history by riding a Zero DS electric motorcycle 437km on a single charge, from the French-Italian Alps to the Mediterranean coast.
That's 40% farther than the previous record; pretty wild for an e-motorbike!
Team used regenerative braking Guinness verified
Verstaen wasn't riding solo; Louis Renaud and Jenny Brookes joined him on other Zero models, braving mountain roads and rough weather together.
The team planned every detail for maximum efficiency, using regenerative braking and avoiding highways to save battery.
Their hard work paid off, with Guinness World Records officially confirming their achievement using GPS data.