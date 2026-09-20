Jeremy Clarkson auctions 3 iconic cars from The Grand Tour
What's the story
Former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson is selling three of his most iconic cars from The Grand Tour. The vehicles will be auctioned through Iconic Auctioneers as part of The Iconic Sale at the NEC Classic Motor Show in Birmingham, England, on November 14 and 15. All three cars are being offered without a reserve price.
Sale rationale
Reason behind the sale will be revealed in Clarkson's Farm
Clarkson has said he doesn't get to drive or enjoy these cars anymore.
However, the auction house has hinted that the real reason behind this sale will be revealed in the upcoming season of Clarkson's Farm.
The most notable car among the three is a 1982 Lancia Montecarlo Spider, which served as Clarkson's last ride on The Grand Tour.
Car details
Lancia Montecarlo Spider was heavily modified for 'The Grand Tour'
The Lancia Montecarlo Spider was heavily modified for its African adventure on The Grand Tour Presents: One for the Road.
The car got Ferrari 308 rear lights, four exhaust outlets, Lancia Delta Integrale wheels, and a custom grille and headlight setup.
Clarkson also replaced the original leather seats with cloth ones and added a simple Alcantara-covered steering wheel without buttons to prevent any potential issues with the Lancia's aging electronics in extreme heat.
Additional cars
Other 2 cars are Alfa Romeo GTV6 and Lincoln Continental
The second car is a 1983 Alfa Romeo GTV6, which appeared in The Grand Tour episode "Well Aged Scotch." Clarkson drove this car around Scotland's North Coast 500 during the 2019 episode.
The third vehicle is Clarkson's massive 1978 Lincoln Continental Mark V, which featured in "Lochdown," a special where Clarkson, Hammond, and May traveled across Scotland in three huge American cars.
Car specifications
The Lincoln Continental Mark V is powered by a V8
The Lincoln Continental Mark V is powered by a 6.6-liter V8 engine that was fitted with a nitrous-injection system for the show.
The system is still there, but it didn't work particularly well during filming as the engine lacked other modifications needed to optimize it.
All three cars will be auctioned off at Iconic Auctioneers's Iconic Sale during the NEC Classic Motor Show in November.