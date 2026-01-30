Jio's new petrol gives 100km extra mileage every year

Jio-BP has launched a new type of petrol at the India Energy Week 2026 in Goa . The fuel, powered by what the company calls Engine-Cleaning ACTIVE Technology, promises to give motorists an additional 100km of driving distance every year without any extra cost at the fuel station. The innovative product was unveiled on January 29 and is said to actively clean existing deposits from critical engine components.

Performance boost New petrol aims to enhance engine performance The new petrol from Jio-BP goes beyond just basic engine protection. It actively cleans deposits that build up over time, affecting engine smoothness, efficiency, and long-term reliability. By removing these deposits, the fuel aims to restore engine performance and improve mileage. The company claims that the benefits are based on typical Indian driving patterns for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Testing process Jio-bp's new petrol has been extensively tested The new fuel has been developed using BP's global research capabilities and has been extensively tested under Indian conditions. To prove its real-world effectiveness, Jio-BP ran a motorcycle for over 4,000km at the Coimbatore test track, comparing it against a bike using regular petrol. The results showed visible differences in engine cleanliness through borescope imaging and were showcased at the company's stall during the event.

Advertisement