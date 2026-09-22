JSW Greentech launches Ampstar EV brand targeting fleet range anxiety
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JSW Greentech rolled out its commercial electric vehicle brand called Ampstar.
The launch happened on Tuesday, September 22, and Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, shared that the team built Ampstar in just 16 months, really focusing on solving range anxiety for fleet operators by talking directly with them.
JSW Greentech setting up Maharashtra plant
JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal says this move is about changing how India moves: less imported oil, more homegrown energy.
JSW Greentech (founded in 2024) is setting up a plant in Maharashtra to build up to 10,000 electric busses and 5,000 electric trucks every year.
Plus, their new bus model already got certified for commercial use earlier this year.