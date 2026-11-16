JSW Motors launches 1st plug-in hybrid SUV with global partners
JSW Motors, led by Sajjan Jindal, is rolling out its first plug-in hybrid SUV next month, and it's the result of teaming up with over 50 companies worldwide.
The project brings together Indian names like Tata Elxsi and Airtel, with international giants such as Bridgestone (Japan) and Saint-Gobain (France).
Built on a Chery Automobile platform from China but reworked for Indian roads, this SUV is all about blending global tech with local needs.
Indian suppliers and Tata Elxsi connectivity
JSW's big on using Indian suppliers for key parts like telematics and alloy wheels to boost after-sales support.
The car's connectivity system, made with Tata Elxsi, runs on Airtel SIMs and keeps your data stored safely in India.
It'll be made at a massive new plant in Maharashtra backed by more than ₹27,000 crore.
Expect E20 fuel compatibility, advanced driver assistance features, and even talks with Google and OpenAI to make the tech even smarter down the line.