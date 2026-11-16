JSW Motors launches 1st plug-in hybrid SUV with global partners

JSW Motors, led by Sajjan Jindal, is rolling out its first plug-in hybrid SUV next month, and it's the result of teaming up with over 50 companies worldwide.

The project brings together Indian names like Tata Elxsi and Airtel, with international giants such as Bridgestone (Japan) and Saint-Gobain (France).

Built on a Chery Automobile platform from China but reworked for Indian roads, this SUV is all about blending global tech with local needs.