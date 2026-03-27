JSW Motors uses Dassault Systemes virtual twin for T2 SUV Auto Mar 27, 2026

JSW Motors is partnering with Dassault Systemes to speed up its new energy vehicle (NEV) plans.

By using advanced virtual twin technology, they're aiming to make designing and building cars a lot smarter and more efficient.

Their first big launch? An all-new SUV based on the T2 platform, set to hit the roads around Diwali.