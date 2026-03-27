JSW Motors uses Dassault Systemes virtual twin for T2 SUV
Auto
JSW Motors is partnering with Dassault Systemes to speed up its new energy vehicle (NEV) plans.
By using advanced virtual twin technology, they're aiming to make designing and building cars a lot smarter and more efficient.
Their first big launch? An all-new SUV based on the T2 platform, set to hit the roads around Diwali.
JSW Motors Maharashtra plant, Chery partnership
JSW is also building a high-tech plant in Maharashtra for assembling plug-in hybrid SUVs, with plans to work closely with Indian suppliers.
On top of that, they're teaming up with Chery (whose brands include Jetour) to bring a V23-based electric car, and possibly other models like the Jaecoo J5 electric SUV, for India.