Karnataka ends road tax exemption for electric cars and jeeps Auto Apr 10, 2026

Karnataka just scrapped its road tax exemption for electric cars and jeeps with a new law notified on April 10 after receiving Governor's assent on April 9.

Now, if you're buying an affected EV, expect to pay a 5% tax for vehicles up to ₹10 lakh, 8% for those between ₹10 and ₹25 lakh, and 10% if your ride costs more than ₹25 lakh, while electric two-wheelers continue to remain exempt.

This marks a big shift from the state's earlier push to make EVs more affordable.