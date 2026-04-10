Karnataka ends road tax exemption for electric cars and jeeps
Karnataka just scrapped its road tax exemption for electric cars and jeeps with a new law notified on April 10 after receiving Governor's assent on April 9.
Now, if you're buying an affected EV, expect to pay a 5% tax for vehicles up to ₹10 lakh, 8% for those between ₹10 and ₹25 lakh, and 10% if your ride costs more than ₹25 lakh, while electric two-wheelers continue to remain exempt.
This marks a big shift from the state's earlier push to make EVs more affordable.
March EV registrations rose to 4,663
March saw a spike in EV sales as buyers hurried to beat the new taxes: registrations jumped from 3,972 in January to 4,663.
Dealers had tipped off customers about upcoming price hikes, so many rushed their purchase plans.
Good news if you're eyeing an electric scooter: two-wheelers are still tax-exempt for now.