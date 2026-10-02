Kawasaki debuts 2027 Ninja 650 with upgraded brakes and suspension
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Kawasaki just dropped the 2027 Ninja 650, and it's got some nice tweaks.
The new model features upgraded front brakes for better stopping power and a fresh upside-down front suspension that should make cornering feel smoother.
There's also a new 4.3-inch TFT display, plus two eye-catching color options: Matte Grey and Lime Green.
Ninja 650 UK price unchanged
Despite the updates, the price hasn't changed: still £7,499 in the UK (about ₹8.16 lakh).
Under the hood, you'll find the same reliable 649 cc engine as before, delivering 68hp and 64 Nm of torque with a 6-speed gearbox, so performance fans can expect that classic Ninja ride they know and love.