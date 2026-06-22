Kawasaki's new Side-By-Side vehicles in India are not road legal

Model 1

Teryx 4 H2

The Teryx 4 H2 is the most expensive model in Kawasaki's new SxS range, priced at ₹78.90 lakh. This performance-oriented machine packs a 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine from the H2 family that churns out an impressive 250hp at 9,000rpm and torque of up to 198.3Nm at a high of 8,800rpm. It also comes with FOX long-travel suspension and selectable two-wheel-drive/four-wheel-drive modes for enhanced off-road capability.