Kawasaki's new Side-By-Side vehicles in India are not road legal
What's the story
Kawasaki has launched a new range of Side-By-Side (SxS) vehicles in India. The lineup includes five models: the Teryx 4 H2, Teryx KRX 1000, Teryx KRX4 1000, Ridge Crew and the Mule Pro-FXT 1000 LE. These vehicles are not road legal and all come with CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). They are also not E20 fuel compliant.
Model 1
Teryx 4 H2
The Teryx 4 H2 is the most expensive model in Kawasaki's new SxS range, priced at ₹78.90 lakh. This performance-oriented machine packs a 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine from the H2 family that churns out an impressive 250hp at 9,000rpm and torque of up to 198.3Nm at a high of 8,800rpm. It also comes with FOX long-travel suspension and selectable two-wheel-drive/four-wheel-drive modes for enhanced off-road capability.
Model 2, 3
Teryx KRX1000 and KRX4 1000
The sporty four-seater Teryx KRX4 1000 (₹52.90 lakh) is powered by a 999cc parallel-twin engine that delivers 110hp at an impressive peak of 8,300rpm and torque of up to 102Nm at a high of 7,000rpm. It features Showa long-travel suspension with adjustable damping for better off-road performance. The two-seater version, the Teryx KRX 1000 (₹43.40 lakh), gets similar specs but has a longer wheelbase and weighs in at 952kg.
Model 4, 5
Ridge Crew and Mule Pro-FXT 1000 LE
Ridge Crew (₹47.86 lakh) offers versatility for industrial use, resort mobility or recreational use. It packs a 999cc, inline-four engine that produces 116hp at 8,500rpm and torque of up to 100Nm at 8,000rpm. The Mule Pro-FXT 1000 LE (₹38 lakh) is ideal for workforce utility/passenger transport with its unique convertible three-to-six-passenger Trans Cab system. It runs on a 999cc twin-cylinder engine producing 70hp at an impressive peak of 6,500rpm and torque up to 83Nm at 4500rpm.