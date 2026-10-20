Kawasaki launches 2027 KLE500 SE SmartRide with mechanical centrifugal clutch
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Kawasaki just dropped the 2027 KLE500 SE SmartRide, and its big highlight is a mechanical centrifugal clutch, meaning you can start and stop without grabbing the clutch lever every time.
You'll still use the lever for shifting gears, but this system is all mechanical (so, no fancy electronics like Honda's E-Clutch).
Kawasaki SmartRide joins KLE500 lineup
The new SmartRide joins the KLE500 lineup alongside the base model and regular SE. It stands out with tubeless tires and comes in Pearl Blizzard White.
Both versions run on a 451cc parallel-twin engine making 45hp.
Kawasaki has its eyes on India next, hoping to take on bikes like Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 and Norton Atlas in the under-500 cc adventure segment.