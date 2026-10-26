Kawasaki Z1100 launches at ₹12.79L ex-showroom Delhi with 1,099cc engine

Styled with Kawasaki's bold Sugomi look in Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray, the Z1100 comes loaded: IMU-based electronics, bi-directional quickshifter, three-mode traction control, cruise control, and an assist-and-slipper clutch for smoother rides.

The 41mm front fork with compression and rebound adjustability and a horizontal back-link rear suspension with preload and rebound adjustment is for better handling.

Competing with the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP (₹13.29 lakh), the Z1100 stands out for its advanced tech and customizable ride settings, perfect if you want performance plus versatility in your next big bike.