Kawasaki Z1100 launches at ₹12.79L ex-showroom Delhi with 1,099cc engine
Kawasaki's new Z1100 is here, starting at ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Packing a 1,099-cc inline-four engine with 136hp power and 113 Nm torque, it's built for serious riders.
The bike features a crisp 5-inch TFT display and connects to your phone through Kawasaki's RIDEOLOGY app.
Bookings are open and deliveries have already begun.
Sugomi-styled Z1100 features IMU-based electronics
Styled with Kawasaki's bold Sugomi look in Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray, the Z1100 comes loaded: IMU-based electronics, bi-directional quickshifter, three-mode traction control, cruise control, and an assist-and-slipper clutch for smoother rides.
The 41mm front fork with compression and rebound adjustability and a horizontal back-link rear suspension with preload and rebound adjustment is for better handling.
Competing with the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP (₹13.29 lakh), the Z1100 stands out for its advanced tech and customizable ride settings, perfect if you want performance plus versatility in your next big bike.