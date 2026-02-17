Kawasaki's W800 retro roadster arrives in India

The W800 rocks vintage style with an LED headlight, teardrop fuel tank, and a twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster. It's built for comfort too, featuring telescopic front forks, adjustable twin rear shocks, and solid disk brakes. With kerb weight and fuel capacity reported variously at around 217-226kg and 14-15L, it's made for easygoing rides with plenty of presence.

How much will the Kawasaki W800 cost you?

Expected to cost ₹7-9 lakh (ex-showroom), the W800 is pricier than Royal Enfield's popular 650 twins.

But Kawasaki's focus here is heritage authenticity over pure performance—so if you're into timeless design more than chasing specs or resale value, this one might just hit the sweet spot.