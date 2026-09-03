Kia brings 1st hybrid AWD Sorento to India expected ₹28-32L
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Kia is bringing the Sorento to India on Friday, introducing its first hybrid all-wheel-drive SUV here.
You'll also get a diesel option, and with prices expected between ₹28-32 lakh (ex-showroom), it's ready to take on the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.
Anantapur-built Sorento offers hybrid and diesel
Built at Kia's Anantapur plant, the Sorento offers a 1.6-liter turbo-hybrid (238hp) with all-wheel drive, or a 2.2-liter diesel (202hp).
Inside, you get two 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, level 2 driver-assistance features, and more, making it Kia India's new flagship SUV.
Full details drop at launch!