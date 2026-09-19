Kia Carens, Carens Clavis now available with CNG option
What's the story
Kia has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of factory-fitted CNG variants of the Carens and Carens Clavis. The new models are priced at ₹12.12 lakh and ₹12.39 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). The Carens is available with a CNG option only on its Premium (O) trim, while the lower-spec HTE and HTE (O) trims of the Carens Clavis offer this feature.
Performance details
The CNG variants get a 1.5-liter engine
The CNG variants of both models are powered by a 1.5-liter engine that produces 96hp and 123Nm of torque.
This is slightly less than the petrol versions which produce around 115hp and 144Nm.
The new models come with a six-speed manual transmission, unlike their petrol counterparts that also offer clutchless manual (iMT) and dual-clutch automatic (DCT) options.
Fuel efficiency
Expected fuel efficiency around 22-25km/kg
Kia has not yet revealed the certified fuel-efficiency figure for the CNG variants. However, it is expected to be around 22-25km/kg.
The company claims that the engine has been recalibrated for CNG use to minimize any impact on performance.
The factory-fitted CNG tank is mounted beneath the boot floor in both models, reducing boot capacity from 216-liter to 116-liter.
Design changes
What else is new?
The CNG variants of the Carens and Carens Clavis retain their three-row layout and the broader space and comfort-focused package.
The company has modified the third-row seat-back frame on these models for a greater recline angle for rear passengers.
Kia claims it has retuned the suspension and upgraded front disk brakes to account for the additional weight of the CNG tank.