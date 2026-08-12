Kia India posts 17% sales jump aims 410,000 by 2030

Right now, Kia's Anantapur plant can make up to 430,000 vehicles a year, but they're thinking about expanding even further.

To fuel their growth, Kia will launch 10 new models in India (eight of them electrified) while still offering internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as part of its strategy and multiple technologies, including EVs, strong hybrids and CNG.

Plus, they're looking to reach more people by widening its pan-India network into smaller towns and rural areas.