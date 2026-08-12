Kia India posts 17% sales jump aims 410,000 by 2030
Kia India is planning to boost its manufacturing to keep up with growing demand: sales jumped 17% this year, with 191,949 vehicles sold in the first seven months of 2026.
The company's got its eyes on a big goal: selling 410,000 cars annually in India by 2030 and grabbing a solid 7.6% market share.
Kia plans 10 models, pan-India expansion
Right now, Kia's Anantapur plant can make up to 430,000 vehicles a year, but they're thinking about expanding even further.
To fuel their growth, Kia will launch 10 new models in India (eight of them electrified) while still offering internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as part of its strategy and multiple technologies, including EVs, strong hybrids and CNG.
Plus, they're looking to reach more people by widening its pan-India network into smaller towns and rural areas.