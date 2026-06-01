Kia India posts record May sales of 27,586 cars
Kia India just broke its own sales record for May, moving 27,586 cars, up nearly 24% from last year.
Even compared to April, numbers nudged up a bit, showing steady momentum.
Kia models, EVs drive sales growth
What's driving this success? Updated favorites like the Seltos and Sonet are flying off lots, plus new arrivals like Carens Clavis and MY26 Syros are getting attention.
Kia's EV game is picking up too, thanks to the Clavis EV and a Battery-as-a-Service option that makes going electric more affordable.
With over 139,000 cars sold so far this year, Kia's growth is hard to miss.
Kia India expands to 891 touchpoints
Kia isn't just selling more. They're making it easier for people everywhere to buy.
The brand now has 891 touchpoints in 402 cities and plenty of certified pre-owned outlets, so finding a Kia is simpler whether you're in a big city or a smaller town.