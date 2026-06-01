Kia India posts record May sales of 27,586 cars

Kia models, EVs drive sales growth

What's driving this success? Updated favorites like the Seltos and Sonet are flying off lots, plus new arrivals like Carens Clavis and MY26 Syros are getting attention.

Kia's EV game is picking up too, thanks to the Clavis EV and a Battery-as-a-Service option that makes going electric more affordable.

With over 139,000 cars sold so far this year, Kia's growth is hard to miss.