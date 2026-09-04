Kia launches Sorento at ₹28L, its first hybrid SUV
What's the story
Kia has launched its first hybrid all-wheel-drive (AWD) SUV, the Sorento, in India. The vehicle is locally assembled at Kia's Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh and comes with a starting price of ₹27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sorento is available in two configurations: six-seater with captain chairs for the second row and seven-seater with a bench seat.
Design details
The SUV features a large grille with vertical headlamps
The Sorento sports Kia's latest design language, featuring a large 'Tiger nose' grille with chrome surround and honeycomb detailing.
The vertically stacked LED headlamps come with Y-shaped daytime running lights.
The SUV also has 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black cladding on wheel arches, roof rails, and chrome window surrounds, among other elements.
Inside, customers can choose between gray-black or beige-black cabin themes with tan leatherette seats all around.
Tech specs
It packs a 12-speaker Bose audio system
The dashboard of the Sorento gets two 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.
Kia has also introduced nine display themes based on Marvel, Disney, and Pixar characters for customization.
Other features include a 12-speaker Bose audio system, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, powered tailgate, and wireless smartphone charging.
The vehicle also gets Kia's Live Gen AI Assistant technology for an enhanced driving experience.
Performance
The vehicle offers a choice of 2 powertrain options
The Sorento offers two powertrain options: a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol strong-hybrid engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine.
The petrol engine produces 180hp and 265Nm of torque while the electric motor adds another 65hp and 264Nm of torque.
The diesel variant, which is also found in the Carnival model, delivers an output of 193hp and torque 442Nm.
Safety specs
The SUV is equipped with several advanced safety features
The Sorento comes with 10 airbags, a digital inside rear-view mirror, automated parking assistance, and front as well as rear dashcams, among other safety features.
It is available in three main trims: HTE, HTK and HTX. There are also several sub-variants with optional packs such as Convenience Pack (marked "(O)"), ADAS Pack (marked "(A)") and Black Line styling pack.
The top-end trim HTX comes with AWD as standard while lower trims offer FWD or AWD options.