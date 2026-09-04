Kia launches Sorento at ₹28L, its first hybrid SUV

The Sorento sports Kia's latest design language, featuring a large 'Tiger nose' grille with chrome surround and honeycomb detailing.

The vertically stacked LED headlamps come with Y-shaped daytime running lights.

The SUV also has 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black cladding on wheel arches, roof rails, and chrome window surrounds, among other elements.

Inside, customers can choose between gray-black or beige-black cabin themes with tan leatherette seats all around.