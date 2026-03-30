Kia Seltos scores 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP

The latest crash test results from Bharat NCAP have given the Kia Seltos a stellar five-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection. The assessment covered various variants including HTE (O) and GTX diesel automatic. It highlighted the SUV's robust structural integrity and safety performance across its entire lineup.

Test performance Seltos scored 31.70 in Adult Occupant Protection The Kia Seltos scored an impressive 31.70 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), indicating high levels of protection in crash scenarios. The SUV scored 15.70 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and a full score of 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. It also cleared the side pole impact test, further proving its ability to protect occupants during side collisions.

Child safety What about Child Occupant Protection? In Child Occupant Protection (COP), the Kia Seltos scored 45.00 out of 49. This includes a full score of 24 out of 24 in dynamic performance and another full score of 12 out of 12 in child restraint system (CRS) installation. The SUV also scored nine out of 13 in vehicle assessment, indicating strong compatibility with child safety systems.

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Safety features Seltos offers multiple airbags and ESC The safety package of the Kia Seltos comes with multiple airbags, seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters, side curtain airbags, and electronic stability control (ESC). These features are standard across all variants. However, some elements like knee airbags and certain side airbags are not offered. With these scores, the Kia Seltos has climbed to the fourth position among all cars tested by Bharat NCAP so far in terms of adult occupant protection points.

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