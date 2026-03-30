LOADING...
Home / News / Auto News / Kia Seltos scores 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP
Kia Seltos scores 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP
Seltos scored 5 stars in both AOP and COP

Kia Seltos scores 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP

By Akash Pandey
Mar 30, 2026
03:04 pm
What's the story

The latest crash test results from Bharat NCAP have given the Kia Seltos a stellar five-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection. The assessment covered various variants including HTE (O) and GTX diesel automatic. It highlighted the SUV's robust structural integrity and safety performance across its entire lineup.

Test performance

Seltos scored 31.70 in Adult Occupant Protection

The Kia Seltos scored an impressive 31.70 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), indicating high levels of protection in crash scenarios. The SUV scored 15.70 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and a full score of 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. It also cleared the side pole impact test, further proving its ability to protect occupants during side collisions.

Child safety

What about Child Occupant Protection?

In Child Occupant Protection (COP), the Kia Seltos scored 45.00 out of 49. This includes a full score of 24 out of 24 in dynamic performance and another full score of 12 out of 12 in child restraint system (CRS) installation. The SUV also scored nine out of 13 in vehicle assessment, indicating strong compatibility with child safety systems.

Advertisement

Safety features

Seltos offers multiple airbags and ESC

The safety package of the Kia Seltos comes with multiple airbags, seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters, side curtain airbags, and electronic stability control (ESC). These features are standard across all variants. However, some elements like knee airbags and certain side airbags are not offered. With these scores, the Kia Seltos has climbed to the fourth position among all cars tested by Bharat NCAP so far in terms of adult occupant protection points.

Advertisement

Market response

Seltos monthly sales exceed 10,000 units

Since deliveries commenced in January 2026, the updated Kia Seltos has been a strong performer in terms of sales. The SUV has consistently recorded monthly sales of over 10,000 units, reflecting sustained demand in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. Looking ahead, the new-generation Seltos is expected to drive Kia India's next phase of growth with its advanced K3 platform and upgraded ADAS suite among other enhancements.

Advertisement