Kia Seltos, Renault Duster achieve 5 star Bharat NCAP ratings
Both the Renault Duster and Kia Seltos scored a solid five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, so they're both strong picks if safety is your thing.
But if you want to get into the details, the Seltos edges ahead, especially in adult occupant protection.
It scored 1.21 points higher than the Duster in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and offered better protection for the driver's chest and right tibiae.
Both SUVs did well protecting heads, pelvises, and thighs up front.
Both SUVs tie on child safety
For child passenger safety, it's a tie; both SUVs performed equally well and come with essentials like six airbags and electronic stability control.
The Seltos does add some bonus features though, like a rearview camera and downhill brake control, giving it a bit more peace of mind for everyday driving.