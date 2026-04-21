Kia Seltos, Renault Duster achieve 5 star Bharat NCAP ratings Auto Apr 21, 2026

Both the Renault Duster and Kia Seltos scored a solid five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, so they're both strong picks if safety is your thing.

But if you want to get into the details, the Seltos edges ahead, especially in adult occupant protection.

It scored 1.21 points higher than the Duster in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and offered better protection for the driver's chest and right tibiae.

Both SUVs did well protecting heads, pelvises, and thighs up front.