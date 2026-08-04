Kia to launch 3-row Sorento in India September 4
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Kia is bringing its premium three-row SUV, the Sorento, to India on September 4.
Positioned above the Seltos, it's set to be Kia India's flagship ICE SUV and its first hybrid here.
Bookings are open now, with prices starting around ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hybrid and diesel automatics available
The Sorento will take on big names like Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.
Expect both hybrid (1.6L turbo-gasoline) and diesel (2.2L) engine options, both automatics, with plenty of space for six or seven people, dual 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced driver-assist features for extra comfort and safety.