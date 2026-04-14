Kia to launch budget Syros EV in India in 2026

Kia eyes 7.6% India car share

Kia is aiming high: by 2030, it wants a 7.6% share of India's car market and hopes to sell 410,000 vehicles a year.

The company plans to expand its lineup to 10 models (eight of them electrified) and grow its dealer network to 800 locations across the country.

Plus, the Syros EV will be built locally on Kia's K1 platform, helping keep costs down and production flexible for Indian needs.