Kia to launch budget Syros EV in India in 2026
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Kia just announced that its new Syros EV will hit Indian roads in 2026.
Revealed at the Kia CEO Investor Day, this electric car is set to join the brand's budget-friendly lineup, alongside models like the Carens Clavis EV, making electric options more accessible.
Kia eyes 7.6% India car share
Kia is aiming high: by 2030, it wants a 7.6% share of India's car market and hopes to sell 410,000 vehicles a year.
The company plans to expand its lineup to 10 models (eight of them electrified) and grow its dealer network to 800 locations across the country.
Plus, the Syros EV will be built locally on Kia's K1 platform, helping keep costs down and production flexible for Indian needs.