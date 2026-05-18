Kimera Automobili unveils K39 retro-racer at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este
Kimera Automobili just revealed its first-ever original hypercar, the K39, at Italy's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
Ditching their usual Lancia-inspired style, Kimera went full retro-racer here: think 1980s World Sportscar Championship looks, complete with an S-duct up front, a dramatic rear wing, and sleek integrated lights.
They also showed off a Pikes Peak edition that's tuned for epic hillclimb action but still street-legal.
972-hp twin-turbo V-8 with Koenigsegg
The real star is the engine, a wild 972-hp twin-turbo V-8 made with help from Koenigsegg for insane power and sharp response (without breaking emissions rules).
Kimera teamed up with Dallara to keep things lightweight and super engaging to drive.
The K39 will be built in limited numbers (over 20 are already spoken for), and the first 10 buyers get early access to that special Pikes Peak version.
Next stop for the K39: major car events like Goodwood Festival of Speed and Le Mans Classic.