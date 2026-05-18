Kimera Automobili unveils K39 retro-racer at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

972-hp twin-turbo V-8 with Koenigsegg

The real star is the engine, a wild 972-hp twin-turbo V-8 made with help from Koenigsegg for insane power and sharp response (without breaking emissions rules).

Kimera teamed up with Dallara to keep things lightweight and super engaging to drive.

The K39 will be built in limited numbers (over 20 are already spoken for), and the first 10 buyers get early access to that special Pikes Peak version.

Next stop for the K39: major car events like Goodwood Festival of Speed and Le Mans Classic.