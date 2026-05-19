Kimera's new limited-run 1,000hp hypercar is a blood-red stunner

Kimera Automobili has officially entered the hypercar segment with its latest offering, the K39. The model was unveiled at the 2026 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on Italy 's Lake Como. The K39 is a clean-sheet project, unlike previous models such as EVO37 and EVO38 that were modern takes on iconic 1980s Lancia rally cars. It aims to join the small circle of the world's most exclusive hypercars.

Design Design of the Kimera K39 The Kimera K39 borrows elements from cars that ruled the World Sportscar Championship in the 1980s. The result is a long, low, sculpted body with proportions that are different from today's standards. While it still shares some traits with previous Kimera models, the approach here is more aggressive and sophisticated. Aerodynamics were integrated into the design process with modern motorsport-derived solutions like an S-duct for airflow management at the front end.

Special variant What is the 'Pikes Peak' configuration? Along with the standard version, Kimera Automobili also unveiled a special "Pikes Peak" configuration of the K39. This variant is designed to further highlight the Italian hypercar's association with hillclimb racing. It comes with dedicated aero add-ons and a track-focused setup but still remains street-legal. The rear of the car features extraction surfaces combined with a large wing reminiscent of endurance race cars.

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Engine specs The hypercar draws power from a twin-turbocharged V8 engine The Kimera K39 is powered by a bespoke twin-turbocharged, V8 engine developed in collaboration with Swedish automaker Koenigsegg. The high-performance engine produces an impressive 972hp at 7,350rpm and a torque of 1,200Nm at 5,500rpm. The rev limiter is set at a high 8,250rpm. The forced-induction system has been lightened and optimized for better throttle response and overall drivability while meeting emissions regulations.

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