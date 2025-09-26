Next Article
Kinetic Green's E-Luna Prime moped launched: Check range, features
Auto
Kinetic Green just dropped the E-Luna Prime, a new electric moped designed for Indian commuters.
Priced at ₹82,490 (ex-showroom), it promises an impressive 110km to 140km range per charge and costs only about 10 paise per kilometer to run—making daily rides super affordable.
The design is fresh and practical, with sporty graphics and six color combos to pick from.
With more than 300 dealerships across India, Kinetic Green is going big on accessibility.
They say you could save up to ₹60,000 a year compared to petrol bikes—a pretty solid deal for students or anyone watching their budget.
All in all, the E-Luna Prime looks like an easy pick if you want something stylish and wallet-friendly for your everyday commute.