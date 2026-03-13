KNK Karts's mini bike is perfect for off-road fun
KNK Karts just launched a compact mini bike built for off-road fun and closed tracks, not city streets.
Unveiled on March 13, it weighs only 40kg, runs on an 80-cc engine with 4hp, and will be delivered from June 2026.
The price tag? A pretty approachable ₹50,000.
Custom chassis, single seat, and disk brakes
This mini bike packs a custom chassis with unique suspension (single-sided fork up front, rear monoshock), disk brakes on both wheels, chunky off-road tires, and a comfy single seat.
You also get U-shaped handlebars and an LED headlamp, basically everything you'd want for stable rides over rough ground.
Perfect for messing around off-road
While adult go-karts are typically priced higher and use larger, higher-performance engines, KNK's mini bike keeps things simple and light, perfect for less intense closed-circuit action or just messing around off-road.
If you want a lightweight, fun option for closed-circuit or off-road use, this could be appealing.