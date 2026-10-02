Kodiak AI and DTL launch autonomous truck pilot in California
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Self-driving trucks are officially rolling down California highways, thanks to a new pilot program from Kodiak AI and DTL Transport.
Since September 22, these autonomous rigs have been hauling produce between Fresno and Los Angeles, a big step after the state opened its roads to heavy-duty vehicle testing.
Safety driver onboard until 804670km
For now, a safety driver still rides along as backup, and Kodiak needs to clock 804670km with a safety driver before they can apply for fully driverless commercial deployment.
The goal? See if these trucks can make freight cheaper and safer.