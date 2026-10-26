KTM 200 Duke gains ride-by-wire selectable modes and bidirectional quickshifter
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KTM has given the 200 Duke some cool new tech: it's now got a bidirectional quickshifter and selectable ride modes, thanks to a fresh ride-by-wire throttle system.
The engine stays the same: a 199.5 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder putting out 25hp.
KTM 200 Duke priced ₹2.05L
You'll spot updated right-side switchgear inspired by the bigger 390 Duke, plus earlier upgrades like a larger front disk and lighter wheels are still there.
The current price is ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), but expect these updates to bump it up by about ₹4,000.
The Duke continues to go head-to-head with the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 in India.