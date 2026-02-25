KTM 990 RC R Track breaks cover: Check top features
KTM just dropped the 2026 990 RC R Track—a pure track machine built for racing fans.
Forget headlights and mirrors; this bike is all about performance, with Michelin Power Slick tires and an Akrapovic race exhaust.
KTM says it will begin arriving at global dealerships from April 2026, with extremely limited availability.
Region-specific delivery timing was not stated; the source only confirms global arrivals from April 2026.
More power and less weight than road version
The 990 RC R Track runs on a punchy 947cc twin engine putting out 135hp and 105Nm—more power than its road version.
It's lighter too, at just 170kg (weight without fuel), with savings from a trimmed electronics package (-2kg), a lightweight Akrapovic exhaust (-3kg), injected plastic fairings and other race-focused changes.
Get 3 custom track modes for fine-tuning
You get three custom Track modes to fine-tune throttle response, traction control (0-9 adjustment), anti-wheelie, launch control, and more.
There's also a quickshifter, adjustable steering damper, a slick TFT display, plus MotoGP-inspired aero upgrades for that extra edge on the circuit.