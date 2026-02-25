KTM 990 RC R Track breaks cover: Check top features Auto Feb 25, 2026

KTM just dropped the 2026 990 RC R Track—a pure track machine built for racing fans.

Forget headlights and mirrors; this bike is all about performance, with Michelin Power Slick tires and an Akrapovic race exhaust.

KTM says it will begin arriving at global dealerships from April 2026, with extremely limited availability.

Region-specific delivery timing was not stated; the source only confirms global arrivals from April 2026.