KTM 990 RC R gets a powerful track-only version
What's the story
KTM has unveiled the 990 RC R Track, a track-only version of the standard 990 RC R. The new model ditches road-legal equipment like lights, mirrors, and side stand to deliver an improved track performance. It is powered by a 947cc, parallel-twin, LC8c engine that generates 135hp of power and torque of up to 105Nm.
Specifications
The bike gets a racing gearbox, Michelin Power Slick tires
The 990 RC R Track's engine is paired with a racing gearbox, which has a longer first gear and shorter sixth gear. An Akrapovic Evolution Line exhaust, weighing just 3kg, further enhances the bike's performance. The model also features Michelin Power Slick tires for an improved grip on track days.
Track-ready features
It features fully adjustable WP APEX units
The KTM 990 RC R Track comes with fully adjustable WP APEX units at both ends, specifically set up for track use. Braking is handled by Brembo HyPure calipers biting down on a 320mm front disk and a 240mm rear disk. The system is tuned for pure track performance without ABS intervention, making it an ideal choice for racing enthusiasts.
Customization options
The motorcycle comes with 3 customizable track modes
The 990 RC R Track is lighter than its road-legal version, because of a more compact electronics package and other race-focused changes. The bike comes with three customizable Track modes for fine-tuning the throttle response, traction control, wheel slip, anti-wheelie, launch control, and engine brake settings. Additional features include a pit limiter, bi-directional quickshifter, and a 4.2-inch full-color TFT display.