KTM 990 RC R gets a powerful track-only version

KTM has unveiled the 990 RC R Track, a track-only version of the standard 990 RC R. The new model ditches road-legal equipment like lights, mirrors, and side stand to deliver an improved track performance. It is powered by a 947cc, parallel-twin, LC8c engine that generates 135hp of power and torque of up to 105Nm.

Specifications The bike gets a racing gearbox, Michelin Power Slick tires The 990 RC R Track's engine is paired with a racing gearbox, which has a longer first gear and shorter sixth gear. An Akrapovic Evolution Line exhaust, weighing just 3kg, further enhances the bike's performance. The model also features Michelin Power Slick tires for an improved grip on track days.

Track-ready features It features fully adjustable WP APEX units The KTM 990 RC R Track comes with fully adjustable WP APEX units at both ends, specifically set up for track use. Braking is handled by Brembo HyPure calipers biting down on a 320mm front disk and a 240mm rear disk. The system is tuned for pure track performance without ABS intervention, making it an ideal choice for racing enthusiasts.

