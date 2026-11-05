KTM, CFMoto to launch 450 RC in Europe early 2028

KTM is rolling out its 450 RC supersport bike in Europe by early 2028.

Built in partnership with CFMoto and inspired by the CFMoto 450SR-S, this machine packs a punch with its 449 cc parallel-twin engine (56hp at 10,000 rpm)

and comes loaded with tech like a 5-inch TFT display, adjustable WP suspension, and cornering ABS for safer rides.