KTM, CFMoto to launch 450 RC in Europe early 2028
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KTM is rolling out its 450 RC supersport bike in Europe by early 2028.
Built in partnership with CFMoto and inspired by the CFMoto 450SR-S, this machine packs a punch with its 449 cc parallel-twin engine (56hp at 10,000 rpm)
and comes loaded with tech like a 5-inch TFT display, adjustable WP suspension, and cornering ABS for safer rides.
KTM 490 Duke to debut 2027
While Europe gets the 450 RC, KTM is betting big on its new 490 series manufactured in India for global markets.
The much-anticipated KTM 490 Duke will debut at EICMA 2027, built on an upgraded platform from the popular 390 Duke.
Local production with Bajaj aims to take on rivals like Aprilia Tuono 457 and boost KTM's presence in both supersport and adventure segments.