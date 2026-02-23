KTM ditches KISKA, sets up in-house design studio: Here's why
KTM has officially ended its decades-long partnership with KISKA Design, selling its remaining shares to Loxone GmbH.
This move is part of a bigger plan by Bajaj Auto to tighten costs and bring more control in-house.
For fans, it could eventually result in a new design direction for KTM's bold look—shaped by KISKA since the '90s.
What's next for KTM?
KTM is opening its own design studio in Salzburg to get designers working closer with engineers.
While some teamwork with KISKA will stick around during the switch, don't expect any wild changes on upcoming bikes just yet—those take time.
KISKA's situation
KISKA, which relied heavily on KTM for business, is looking to diversify and pursue international clients.
CEO Julian Herget said they need to branch out, hoping to steer the company into fresh territory.