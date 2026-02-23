KTM ditches KISKA, sets up in-house design studio: Here's why Auto Feb 23, 2026

KTM has officially ended its decades-long partnership with KISKA Design, selling its remaining shares to Loxone GmbH.

This move is part of a bigger plan by Bajaj Auto to tighten costs and bring more control in-house.

For fans, it could eventually result in a new design direction for KTM's bold look—shaped by KISKA since the '90s.