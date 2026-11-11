This stylish KTM off-roader comes with an Audi-sourced engine

The Arrow is a blend of sports-car construction and rally-raid development, typical of full automakers.

KTM Components, which has been supporting KTM's Dakar Rally programs for years, handled the frame and chassis work.

The vehicle rides on a chromoly steel chassis with double-wishbone suspension on all four corners.

The company is targeting more than 23.6-inch of suspension travel with shocks developed in collaboration with KW Reiger.