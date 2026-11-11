This stylish KTM off-roader comes with an Audi-sourced engine
What's the story
KTM, the renowned Austrian manufacturer of lightweight sports cars, has unveiled its first-ever side-by-side off-road vehicle, the Arrow. The new model is powered by an Audi-sourced turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces a standard output of 280hp. However, a limited-edition launch variant will be available with an impressive power output of up to 330hp. The standard version will be priced at $59,800.
Design details
The vehicle rides on a chromoly steel chassis
The Arrow is a blend of sports-car construction and rally-raid development, typical of full automakers.
KTM Components, which has been supporting KTM's Dakar Rally programs for years, handled the frame and chassis work.
The vehicle rides on a chromoly steel chassis with double-wishbone suspension on all four corners.
The company is targeting more than 23.6-inch of suspension travel with shocks developed in collaboration with KW Reiger.
Interior specs
It gets a fully enclosed cabin and hydraulic fly-off handbrake
The Arrow comes with a fully enclosed cabin, Sabelt seating, and harness systems. The limited-edition model also gets standard air conditioning and a hydraulic fly-off handbrake.
To manage power on loose surfaces, front and rear limited-slip differentials are fitted across the lineup.
KTM X-Bow CEO Michael Woelfing said the Arrow is "designed to raise the standard in the premium side-by-side market."
Launch
Reservations for both models will open on November 17
KTM X-Bow will launch the Arrow lineup with the Black Limited Edition, limited to 500 numbered units worldwide and priced from $98,600.
The standard-spec Arrow will follow as a production model aimed at a wider customer base, starting at $59,800.
Reservations for both models will open on November 17 through KTM X-Bow's dealer network and at ktm-xbow.com.