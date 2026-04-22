KTM debuts its most powerful bike; only 100 units available
What's the story
Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has unveiled the 1390 Super Duke RR Track, its most powerful production model ever. The bike is a purpose-built track-only machine and is limited to just 100 units worldwide. The new model is designed to deliver maximum performance on track while complying with strict FIM circuit regulations.
Weight reduction
It weighs just 177kg
The 1390 Super Duke RR Track weighs in at a mere 177kg (wet weight, without fuel). That's nine kilograms lighter than the street-legal version of the model and a whopping 20kg less than the standard 1390 Super Duke R. The weight savings come from carbon fiber bodywork, forged magnesium wheels, titanium fasteners and a full titanium Akrapovic Evolution Line exhaust system.
Performance specs
It packs KTM's latest LC8 V-twin engine
The bike is powered by the latest version of KTM's LC8 V-twin engine, which churns out 196hp at 10,000rpm and torque of up to 151Nm. With the ram-air effect at speed, output rises to an impressive 202hp. The engine is mated to a redesigned ram-air intake and a larger 10-liter airbox for improved airflow and performance.
Tech features
The motorcycle features WP Pro suspension derived from MotoGP
The bike comes with WP Pro suspension derived from MotoGP technology and a Superbike-spec Brembo braking system. It also features three dedicated track ride modes, adjustable parameters such as wheelie control and engine brake control. A simplified 4.2-inch TFT display similar to that on the 390 Enduro R with a track-focused interface handles rider information while switchgear has been reduced for ease of use on circuit.
Design details
Its ergonomics have been tailored for track riding
The bike's ergonomics have been tailored for track riding, with a lower handlebar and revised tank shape for better support under braking. It also comes with a 17.5-liter fuel tank designed for optimal weight distribution and a single-seat setup supported by a carbon fiber undertray. The KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Track will be strictly limited to just 100 units globally.