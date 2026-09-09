KTM unveils 2027 690 Rally with switchable dual front tanks

It packs a punch with a 693 cc single-cylinder engine (79hp, 73 Nm), adjustable WP Xplor suspension for rough trails, and handy tech like a bright TFT display, two ride modes, plus an optional Rally mode for custom traction control.

You also get tubed tires on spoked wheels (21-inch/18-inch), both USB-C and 12-volt charging ports, and a manageable seat height of 935mm.

Deliveries start in Europe this October. Pricing is still under wraps.